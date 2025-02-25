Gov. Hochul Woos Fired Federal Employees for N.Y. State Jobs

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has launched a campaign appealing to fired federal employees to come work for her state, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

The effort, called the "You're Hired" campaign, turns President Donald Trump's catchphrase upside down, as his administration, led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, has fired thousands of federal workers, with many more dismissals experted to follow.

"The federal government might say, 'You're fired,' but here in New York, we say, 'You're hired.' In fact, we love federal workers," Hochul said in a video in which she announces the program and informs the public of a state hiring portal for those who have been dismissed from the federal government, encouraging them to check out a list of available state jobs.

The governor concludes the video by declaring that "whatever your skills, we value public service ... Come join our New York state family."

New York Department of Civil Service Commissioner Timothy Hogues added that "public service is a noble calling, and we're looking for the best and brightest to come work for New York state," CBS News reported.

Hogues said, "Under Gov. Hochul's leadership, we have been working hard to retain and recruit the next generation of employees and servant-leaders. By coming to work for the Empire State, you'll have the opportunity to help your neighbors, community, and state in a variety of ways — serving, protecting, and caring for your fellow New Yorkers and our wonderful resources in solid, stable jobs."

Before becoming president for the first time, The Hill pointed out, Trump was the host of the NBC competition reality show "The Apprentice" from 2004 to 2015. His catchphrase from the show, "You're fired," became a pop cultural sensation.