US Trade Rep to Push China on Practices

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday vowed to press China on concerns about its “state-centered and non-market trade practices” during remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C.

“Today, I will lay out the starting point of our Administration’s strategic vision for realigning our trade policies towards China to defend the interests of America’s workers, businesses, farmers and producers, and strengthen our middle class,” Tai said during her speech, according to CNBC.

“China made commitments that benefit certain American industries, including agriculture, that we must enforce,” she added.

“We continue to have serious concerns with China’s state-centered and non-market trade practices that were not addressed in the phase one deal. As we work to enforce the terms of phase one, we will raise these broader policy concerns with Beijing,” Tai continued.

“Unlike the past, this administration will engage from a position of strength because we are investing in our workers and our infrastructure,” she said. “If we are going to compete in the global market, we need to make equal or greater investments here at home.”

When asked after her speech about a Section 301 investigation into the country’s subsidies, Tai said, “it depends,” adding, “We will look at all available tools in addressing our concerns and ensuring that we are able to defend the interests of the American economy.”