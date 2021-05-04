Kat Cammack to Newsmax TV: Biden Lifting Refugee Cap 'Unconscionable'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s decision to increase the cap on the number of refugees admitted into the country “is unconscionable,” in an interview with “American Agenda.”

Cammack said: “It's really is unconscionable when we're dealing with an epic immigration, border, national security crisis that we've never seen before, and then we send this message quadrupling the number. And if you look back at President Trump's MPP policy, the Migrant Protection Protocol, when we had that in place we were able to have folks come up to the checkpoints, register, and then they would return to their home country. Of that group of people that had come in, only 10% have returned for their interviews under an asylum case, of that, only 10% have been approved.”

She added, “So, I think when it comes down to it, we really need to take a look at what is asylum and what kind of message does the president send when he increases the cap, quadruples it when we're already facing an unsustainable level of immigration coming into our country, we have unemployment.

"I know from my district, whether it is construction, whether is agriculture, whether it is hospitality, whether it is veterans who are waiting for benefits. We have people here at home that need our help. We have industries that are dying, and I think it is a very, very poor message for this administration to send out to the world that we care more for those abroad than we do for those here at home.

Cammack said: “We need to have pressure on this administration that no, we will not be raising the caps arbitrarily. We will not be inflating numbers and making adjustments so it seems like this crisis really isn't a crisis. We're going to be taking care of those here at home first, because that is the number one charge of the federal government, and it's time that we get back to that.”