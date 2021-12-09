Former Trump Admin. Official Kash Patel Appears Before House Jan. 6 Panel

Kash Patel, former chief of staff to then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, is meeting with members of the Jan. 6 House select committee, CNN reported Thursday.

CNN reported Patel was spotted Thursday walking into a room with a team of lawyers carrying documents, and based its report on a source.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan committee, comprised of Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans, is investigating events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

Patel, who worked at the White House under then-President Donald Trump before moving to the Pentagon, was subpoenaed by the committee in September. He had been in conversations over what day he would appear, CNN reported.

The Washington Times reported Patel was scheduled to appear before the committee in October, but the panel later agreed to postpone the appearance.

Committee members allege Patel was "involved in discussions with senior [Department of Defense] officials regarding the planning for security at the Capitol," on Jan. 6 while serving as Miller's chief of staff.

Patel previously served as an aide to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who has announced he will leave Congress to become CEO of Trump's new social media company.

CNN reported Pelosi’s select-committee members also were meeting Thursday with Jan. 6 rally organizer Ali Alexander.

Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff, is suing Pelosi and members of the panel as he faces criminal contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with the probe.

According to Politico's review of court records, Meadows has filed legal action against Pelosi.

One of former Vice President Mike Pence's closest advisers, Marc Short, is going to comply with the House Jan. 6 Select Committee's subpoena, sources told CNN on Monday.

Short is expected to have firsthand knowledge of Pence's actions, movements, and communications as protesters at the Capitol sought to interrupt Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College.