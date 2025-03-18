Congressional Democrats Want Patel Removed From ATF Post

Democrat members of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force want President Donald Trump to dump FBI Director Kash Patel as acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

On Tuesday, Rep. Dan Goldman D-N.Y., a task force member and signatory, released the letter, which was sent to the president on March 3.

"At a time when gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in the United States, it is unconscionable that someone without experience fighting crime, responding to mass shootings, or confronting domestic terrorism has been named as ATF's Acting Director," the letter read.

"We urge you to name a qualified director at ATF who will faithfully administer laws that keep Americans safe."

Patel is a former federal defender and Justice Department counterterrorism prosecutor. He attracted President Donald Trump's attention during the president's first term when, as a staffer on the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee, Patel helped produce a memo that showcased surveillance-related errors during the FBI's investigation into ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign.

Patel later joined Trump's administration, both as a counterterrorism official at the National Security Council and as chief of staff to the defense secretary.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.