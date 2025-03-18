WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kash patel | fbi | atf | donald trump | dan goldman | gun violence

Congressional Democrats Want Patel Removed From ATF Post

By    |   Tuesday, 18 March 2025 06:37 PM EDT

Democrat members of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force want President Donald Trump to dump FBI Director Kash Patel as acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

On Tuesday, Rep. Dan Goldman D-N.Y., a task force member and signatory, released the letter, which was sent to the president on March 3.

"At a time when gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in the United States, it is unconscionable that someone without experience fighting crime, responding to mass shootings, or confronting domestic terrorism has been named as ATF's Acting Director," the letter read.

"We urge you to name a qualified director at ATF who will faithfully administer laws that keep Americans safe."

Patel is a former federal defender and Justice Department counterterrorism prosecutor. He attracted President Donald Trump's attention during the president's first term when, as a staffer on the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee, Patel helped produce a memo that showcased surveillance-related errors during the FBI's investigation into ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign.

Patel later joined Trump's administration, both as a counterterrorism official at the National Security Council and as chief of staff to the defense secretary.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Democrat members of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force want President Donald Trump to dump FBI Director Kash Patel as acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
kash patel, fbi, atf, donald trump, dan goldman, gun violence
210
2025-37-18
Tuesday, 18 March 2025 06:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved