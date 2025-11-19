Karoline Leavitt to Senate GOP: Abolish the Filibuster

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told an interviewer Senate Republicans should "get off their butts" and abolish the filibuster so President Donald Trump's top priorities can earn passage.

In an interview on "Pod Force One," Leavitt doubled down on her call for Republicans to eliminate the 60-vote threshold, arguing that many of Trump's top priorities, especially voting reforms, are being blocked by outdated Senate rules.

Removing the filibuster, she said, would allow the GOP to enact voter ID, end universal mail-in ballots, and secure what she called "real election integrity."

"Republicans need to get off their butts and move," Leavitt told host Miranda Devine. "There's so much more work to do ... all of that can be done if Congress works together and gets rid of the filibuster."

Leavitt said Trump has discussed the matter directly with Senate leadership, both publicly and privately, as he looks to build on what she called "the most productive first term ever."

She noted that Trump wants the filibuster gone to deliver "the most productive three years of any president."

Her comments intensify a growing split inside the Republican conference.

During the Democrats' 43-day government shutdown, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., stated firmly that he intended to preserve the filibuster, calling it a safeguard designed by the Founders to slow "ill-considered legislation" and ensure a deliberative chamber.

Thune said that eliminating the rule would fundamentally reshape the Senate and undermine "what our Founders intended."

A number of Republicans, though, have said the GOP may have no choice.

Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax last week that the GOP must consider acting first before Democrats regain power and abolish the filibuster themselves.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Johnson warned Democrats have already "purged" the last holdouts opposed to ending the rule and would scrap it instantly to cement permanent control.

Scott echoed that view, pointing to Democrats' conduct during the recent federal shutdown.

"It doesn't look like we have any choice but to change this," he said, noting that millions of Americans were harmed while Democrats used the filibuster to block reopening bills.

CBS News reported earlier this month that Thune acknowledged Republicans do not yet have the votes to eliminate the rule, even as Trump urges them to "do away with the filibuster this afternoon."

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.