23-Year-Old Ex-Trump Staffer Running for Congress in New Hampshire

A 23-year-old former White House spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, on Tuesday announced her campaign to run for Congress in New Hampshire against two-term Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas, The New York Post reports.

"People here, more than any state in the union, value our freedom and our liberty, and we have a federal delegation that is made up of Democrats right now who are voting in favor of policies that are infringing on our freedoms, whether it’s gun control measures, whether it’s higher taxes, whether it’s more regulations on our businesses," Leavitt, who grew up in New Hampshire, told the newspaper.

"Everything they’re doing is the antithesis of what New Hampshire stands for," she said.

Leavitt previously worked as a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump and for New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, and said that she’s running as a "proudly pro-life, pro-liberty, and pro-gun" conservative against what she called the "radical uncontrolled spending" by Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden.

"My age is not the problem. The problem is the fact that we have people in Washington, D.C., who have been serving twice as long, maybe three times as long, as I have been alive. If we want real change in our system, we should elect young leaders to reinvigorate our base," she added.

"My generation is incredibly brainwashed by the Left, by social media, by cancel culture, by the mainstream media, by Hollywood and by higher education," Leavitt said. "My generation needs to know that socialism does not work. It will cripple our economy and will make all of us dependent on the government."

Leavitt also hit out at New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his recent scandals.

"Gov. Cuomo is the perfect example of a tyrannical dictator, quite frankly, who has clung to power because of his money and his name and all of the corruption that he’s been involved in," she said.

Leavitt noted that she "proudly served [Trump] and I continue to support him with all of my heart, and I hope he runs again in 2024."