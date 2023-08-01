Kari Lake: Biden's DOJ Attempts to Stop Trump in '24 Won't Work

Former Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Tuesday the latest filing of federal charges against former President Donald Trump is another attempt by the Biden administration to remove Trump from the ballot box because it knows Biden cannot defeat him in the 2024 election.

Trump was indicted for the third time this year, and for a second time by special counsel Jack Smith, this time regarding his alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2024 election. The four-count indictment was delivered Tuesday by a grand jury in federal court in Washington.

"Joe Biden has weaponized the DOJ to remove President Trump from the ballot because he knows that he can't beat Trump at the ballot box," Lake tweeted. "It's not going to work. We have your back, Mr. President."

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential campaign, has denied any wrongdoing and claims it is part of a campaign to keep him from regaining the presidency.