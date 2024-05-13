Kari Lake Spending $10 Million on Arizona Senate Race

Kari Lake will be launching a $10 million ad campaign in Arizona as she attempts to win the state's open Senate seat.

Lake, the Republican front-runner for the 2024 senate race, will be reserving $10 million in advertising for the fall, according to Axios. The campaign will begin with a $675,000 ad buy this month, focusing on immigration and the southern border, Axios said.

Lake's challenger, Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., has already been peppering the airwaves with ads and has outraised her by more than $3 million.

Axios said Lake's team sees the border as a vulnerable spot for Gallego. Gallego has focused his campaign on Lake's previous support for an abortion ban and has already placed a $19 million ad buy, Axios reported.

Lake initially opposed the Arizona Supreme Court's decision to put in place an 1864 law banning virtually all abortions across the state before saying she was disappointed the law was not going to be enforced.

The law, which has since been repealed by the state, would criminalize abortion, making it a felony punishable by two to five years in prison for the individual performing the procedure and those assisting a woman in obtaining one, NBC News reported.

In a recent appearance on Newsmax, Lake said abortion was not a top concern for Arizonans.

"I can tell you that abortion is not even in the top five issues with the people of Arizona talking to me," she said. "They're very concerned about our wide-open border. We have thousands of people coming across every day."

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday has Gallego ahead by 3 points, while a poll last month from The Hill/Emerson University had Gallego up 2 points.

The two are running to replace Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., who declined to run for re-election. Lake previously ran for governor in 2022, losing to Katie Hobbs.

The Cook Political Report lists the race as a "tossup" while Inside Elections said it leans Democrat. Arizona is expected to be a key battleground state in the 2024 presidential race.