Trump Endorses Kari Lake for Arizona Governor

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Republican Kari Lake, who is running to succeed GOP Gov. Doug Ducey in 2022.

"[F]ew can take on the Fake News Media like Kari" Trump said in a statement released by his Save America PAC, noting Lake's long career as a TV news anchor. She stepped away earlier this year from her job at KSAZ-TV, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, to run for governor.

"She is strong on Crime, will protect our Border, Second Amendment, Military, and Vets, and will fight to restore Election Integrity (both past and future!)," Trump said. "She is against Covid lockdowns, Cancel Culture, and will end 'woke' curriculum in our schools."

Lake posted the endorsement on her campaign website.

Trump had harsh words for Ducey, who is finishing his second and final term in office due to term limits.

"She will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey — won’t even be a contest!" Trump said. "Kari will make her wonderful family, and the MAGA movement, very proud. Kari Lake has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will be a great Governor for the incredible people of Arizona!"

Ducey has been the target of Trump's ire, refusing to decertify Arizona's election results, which went to Democrat Joe Biden. An independent audit found that despite irregularities, Biden did win the state, and that he had received more votes than previously counted and Trump fewer votes.

Ducey also famously declined a cellphone call, apparently from Trump, based on its "Hail to the Chief" ring tone, while he was signing election papers certifying Biden's win in front of news cameras.

Several Republican candidates are seeking to succeed Ducey, and Trump's endorsement carries weight. Among the contenders are Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson, Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee and former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon.