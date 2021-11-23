Trump-Backed Arizona Governor GOP Primary Contender Leads in New Poll

A former TV news anchor endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary for Arizona governor is leading in a new poll of the 2022 race there, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday.

Kari Lake notched 28% support in a poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights — topping state treasurer Kimberly Yee, who came in third with 6%, and former Rep. Matt Salmon at 10%, the news outlet reported.

With the GOP primary more than eight months away, 51% of Republicans polled they were undecided.

The Washington Examiner reported Trump’s support with the GOP base has remained strong in Arizona, and Lake’s early lead reflects the power of his endorsement.

Lake has also reportedly gotten the nod from Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

In the race for the Democrat nomination for governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs garnered 42% support, former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez got 10%, and former state legislator Aaron Lieberman had 6% support. Like the GOP primary, 44% were undecided.

"While most statewide primaries are in flux, [the Democrat gubernatorial primary] appears to be one in which there is little question who the frontrunners are," Mike Noble, OH Predictive Insights chief of research, said in a statement, the Washington Examiner reported.

Polling of voter sentiment in next year’s midterms found 39% said they preferred a Republican in the governor’s mansion, while 37% said they preferred a Democrat.

The survey from Nov. 1-8 has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is termed out of office and retiring in 2022.