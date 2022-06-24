VP Harris: Interracial Marriage Threatened by Dobbs Decision

Vice President Kamala Harris admonished the Supreme Court's landmark Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on Friday, claiming that the decision imperils the right to birth control, same-sex marriage, and even interracial marriage.

Harris, while condemning the end of the nearly 50-year Roe v. Wade precedent, took specific issue with the court's argument abortion is not "deeply rooted in our nation's history."

"Today's decision on that theory, then, calls into question other rights that we thought were settled. Such as the right to use birth control, the right to same-sex marriage, the right to interracial marriage," Harris said in Plainfield, Illinois.

The vice president also emphasized that although a core value of the United States has been to "expand freedom," the expansion of it is "not inevitable" or "something that just happens."

"Not unless we defend our most fundamental principles. Not unless we elect leaders that stand up for those principles," Harris stated. "The strength of our nation has always been that we move forward. Today, I invite all people to stand together in defense of ... liberty."

Harris' comments come on the heels of the Dobbs decision, an anticipated 5-4 ruling that returns the abortion issue to states. At the same time, the court also ruled 6-3 that Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban can stay.

Further concerns from Harris and the left arose after Associate Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly argued in a concurring opinion that the high court "should reconsider" the codification of a right to contraception and same-sex marriage, Politico reported.

Since the monumental decision, a slew of celebrations and protests have arisen across the country – specifically around Washington, D.C., according to The Wall Street Journal.