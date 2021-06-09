VP Harris' Team 'Perplexed' With Her Answers on South America Trip: Report

Vice President Kamala Harris' team was left "perplexed" over some of the answers she gave during her trip to Mexico and Guatemala, particularly when she responded to NBC host Lester Holt's question on why she hadn’t been to the U.S.-Mexico border with "I haven’t been to Europe," reports Mediaite.

"There was certainly progress, but there are now concerns that some of that progress may have been overshadowed by her answers to some of these questions that her team knew that she would be facing," CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond reported during an appearance on the network.

"Some administration officials are quietly perplexed about the Vice President’s answers to some questions, in particular the particular question she got from Lester Holt where she equated the question about the border with Europe. There was hope the trip would be a success, and in the end, they feel it may have been overshadowed by some of her answers to these questions," he added.

Harris took heat from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for what they perceived as her making light of the situation at the border.

She told migrants in Guatemala "do not come," prompting a new round of criticism, and in Mexico City a day later said there was "no question" her work in Central America would have a positive effect on the region.

"The issue of root causes is not going to be solved in two days," Harris said. "It is not a new issue for the United States to feel the root causes on our shores."

During the interview with Holt, she said, "at some point, you know, we are going to the border. We've been to the border. So, this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border. We've been to the border. We've been to the border."

Holt responded: "YOU haven't been to the border."

"I, and I haven't been to Europe," Harris responded. "And I mean, I don't — I don't understand the point that you're making," Harris said with a laugh. She added: "I'm not discounting the importance of the border."