Kamala Harris: Haven't Reviewed Trump as a Prosecutor

Vice President Kamala Harris, a former California attorney general, Wednesday followed President Joe Biden's lead in insisting her focus is on the COVID-19 pandemic and not on determining whether former President Donald Trump committed any crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

"I haven't reviewed the case through the lens of being a prosecutor," Harris, who was a senator before becoming Biden's vice president, told NBC "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie. "I'm reviewing the case of COVID in America through the lens of being the vice president of America.​"

While Trump's impeachment trial was going on in the Senate last week, the president kept pushing ahead with his efforts on the pandemic and this week is holding public events to refocus the country's attention.

Tuesday, when asked about Trump being acquitted, Biden said he is "tired of talking about" his predecessor and that for the next four years, he wants to "make sure all the news is [about] the American people."

Even before the trial started, Biden had not planned to watch much of the proceedings. Press secretary Jen Psaki said the president had a full schedule during the week and that he would instead keep in touch with congressional leaders like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the progress of his COVID-19 relief bill.

Meanwhile, Harris told Guthrie that her own focus is on doing "what we need to do to get relief to American families, and that is my highest priority," not Trump and if he could face further prosecution.

"[COVID is] our administration's highest priority," she said. "It is our job. It is the job we were elected to do, and that's my focus."