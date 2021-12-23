VP Harris Blames Her Media Coverage on Race, Gender Bias

As Vice President Kamala Harris struggles amid reports of gripes of undersized influence in the White House, and declining if not cratering approval ratings, she is reportedly blaming media coverage and race and gender bias against her.

Harris is privately complaining she is being treated worse than past vice presidents, sources told The New York Times, because she is Black and a female, the first of both demographics to serve in that role.

"There is a double standard; it's sadly alive and well," Hillary Clinton, who visited Harris in the West Wing in November, told the Times. "A lot of what is being used to judge her, just like it was to judge me, or the women who ran in 2020, or everybody else, is really colored by that."

Harris reportedly also laments that her key assignments from President Joe Biden, border security and election reform, are difficult issues that might be setting her up for failure.

"I think it's no secret that the different things she has been asked to take on are incredibly demanding, not always well understood publicly and take a lot of work as well as a lot of skill," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, rumored as a potential successor to Harris if she were to leave the White House, told the Times. "You have to do everything except one thing, which is take credit."

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., agrees with putting some blame on the White House and Biden.

"What the White House could've done is been clearer with the expectations of what was supposed to happen under her watch," Bass, former Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman, told the Times.

"I know, and we all knew, that she would have a difficult time because anytime you're a 'first,' you do," Bass added. "And to be the first woman vice president, to be the first Black, Asian woman, that's a triple. So we knew it was going to be rough, but it has been relentless, and I think extremely unfair."

Still, Bass added to the Times, Harris "is the front-runner" if she decided to run for president.

Harris' former deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh defended Harris' work in the administration to date.

"The vice president has diligently worked alongside the president coordinating with partners, allies and Democratic members of the House and Senate to advance the goals of this administration," Singh told the Times.

Longtime Harris fundraiser Mark Buell suggested the vice president needs to be given more and can handle it.

"I think she was an enormous help to the ticket during the campaign," he told the Times. "I would like to see her employed in the same way, now that they're implementing their objectives or goals."

But a border moderate, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, said Harris is ignoring him on the mass migration crisis.

"I say this very respectfully to her: I moved on," Cuellar told the Times. "She was tasked with that job, it doesn't look like she's very interested in this, so we are going to move on to other folks that work on this issue."

Cueller added the real border contacts are elsewhere in the White House, because "at least they talk to you."

A former associate warned that Harris is her worst advocate. As a staffer when Harris was California attorney general in 2013, Gil Duran said his boss, who he left after just five months, was "insulting" and "unprofessional," according to the Times.

"A lot of us would still be with her if she was the Kamala Harris we thought she would be," Duran said.