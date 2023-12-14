VP Harris Urges Biden, WH to Be 'Tougher' on Israel

Vice President Kamala Harris has been urging President Joe Biden and the administration to put forward a more sympathetic public position toward war-torn Gaza and Palestinians and be tougher on Israel, Politico reported Thursday.

The report comes the same week that Biden said Israel is beginning to "lose that support" to eradicate Hamas from Gaza, and the day after the U.S. reportedly delayed a shipment of more than 20,000 M16 rifles to Israel.

Further, Harris is pushing the U.S. to be "more forceful at seeking a long-term peace and two-state solution," according to Politico.

Harris' attempts to re-position Biden and the administration on Israel validates what retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax, that the constant flip-flopping and schizophrenic nature of the White House's stance on Israel is fraying the relationship with a key ally.

"In name, D.C., the [Biden] administration, starts every press conference with 'We stand by Israel and its right to defend itself,' and then everything that flows after that is some sort of lambasting critique of what they're doing and accusing them of things they haven't done. And it's getting worse, not better," Holt told Newsmax on Wednesday.

As for Harris, it's part and parcel of a pattern that shows she's more in lock step with members of the radical left "The Squad" than with the administration. The Washington Post reported last month that Harris wanted Biden to denounce Islamophobia in an Oct. 10 speech — three days after Hamas massacred more than 1,200 people inside Israel.

Harris' press office told Politico that "there is no daylight between the president and the vice president, nor has there been."

Harris made a point to show a united front with Biden in remarks from Dubai earlier this month.

"President Biden and I have also been clear with the Israeli government in public and in private many times: As Israel defends itself, it matters how," she said. "The United States is unequivocal: International humanitarian law must be respected. Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed."



According to a Newsweek report, two months into the war, at the beginning of December, Palestinian authorities claimed that at least 18,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed in Gaza, about 70 percent of whom were women and children.

Israel seems to be the only part of this equation that has been consistent in what it set out to do since Hamas terrorists ravaged innocent civilians, Holt told Newsmax.

"The Israelis have been very clear about this: They're going to do what they have to do."