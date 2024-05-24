Bloomberg Poll: Voters Favor Harris to Run if Biden Drops Out

Should President Joe Biden drop out of the 2024 presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris is the favorite of swing state voters to replace him, according to a recent poll from Bloomberg News/Morning Consult.

Harris received the most support from likely Democrat voters, outpacing California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Harris led the way with 45%, followed by Whitmer and Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg with both pulling 36%.

Newsom was fourth at 32% with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore at 23% and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker at 21%.

The notion of replacing Biden has become more common as the election draws near and his polls numbers drop. While some voters point to Biden's handling of the economy and overseas wars as reason for disenchantment, still others have cited his apparent declining mental state.

Biden's mental acuity has been a topic of intense scrutiny the past years followed by dozens of verbal gaffes physical limitations. In March special counsel Robert Hur described Biden has having a "poor memory" in his report on Biden's handling of classified documents. An Associated Press poll in March found that 63% of U.S. adults were not confident in Biden's mental capability to serve effectively as president.

While swing state voters may prefer Harris, that enthusiasm might not extend to a national audience. A March USA Today/Suffolk University poll found 52% of registered voters disapproved of her performance while only 36% approved. Those numbers were worse than either Biden's or former President Donald Trump's.

The Bloomberg poll noted that Trump leads 49% to 42% in a hypothetical Trump-Harris matchup, while the Trump beats Biden 48% to 44%.

The Bloomberg poll of 4,962 registered voters surveyed May 7-13 had a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.