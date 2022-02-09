Try, Try Again: Kamala Harris to Take Lead on Ukraine

Despite no meaningful progress in either of her previous assignments handling the southern border crisis or the fight against Republican voting legislation, the White House is dispatching Vice President Kamala Harris to Europe to lead the response to the Ukraine crisis.

Harris will reportedly travel to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, as European heads of state continue their efforts to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to mass troops along the Ukrainian border.

Sabrina Singh, the vice president's deputy press secretary, said in a statement that Harris' visit would "demonstrate our ironclad commitment to our NATO Allies, reaffirm our shared interest in upholding the principles that have underpinned European peace and security since World War II, and underscore our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The White House has repeatedly dispatched Harris to handle politically charged issues, including her assignment to address the "root causes" of the southern border crisis and the fight against Republican voting legislation.

There has been no significant progress for the administration on either issue.

President Joe Biden first tasked Harris with stemming the flood of migrants at the southern border last March, Newsweek reported.

In the following months, there was a historic surge in activity at the southern border, as the number of reported encounters with migrants climbed steadily each month from February to July, peaking at over 213,000 confrontations.

Last June, NBC News reported that Biden said Harris would lead the effort to pass a major voting legislation bill in Congress, pledging that "with her leadership and your support, we're going to overcome again."

The Senate killed the House-passed "For the People Act," with Democrats lacking the 60 votes to overcome a Republican filibuster.

Harris has maintained that any further incursion by Russia into Ukraine cannot be accepted by the international community.

"If Russia and Vladimir Putin violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine there's going to be serious consequences, and we're very clear about that," she said in a January interview.

At a press conference with German Chancellor H.E. Scholz on Monday, Biden advised Americans in Ukraine to get out as soon as possible.

"I think it would be wise to leave the country," Biden said, responding to a reporter's question. "I'd hate to see them get caught in the crossfire if, in fact, they did invade and there's no need for that."