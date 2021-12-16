×
Harris: 'I Don't Think About' Biden Running in 2024

(Al Drago/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 16 December 2021 04:44 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said in an interview that she doesn't "think about" whether or not President Joe Biden will seek reelection in 2024, saying that they "do not talk about" the election.

"I'm not going to talk about our conversations, but I will tell you this without any ambiguity: We do not talk about nor have we talked about reelection because we haven't completed our first year and we're in the middle of a pandemic," Harris told The Wall Street Journal.

"We're building back up our economy, and we are reestablishing America's role in the context of our allies and partners around the world," she added.

In response to a question about whether or not she assumes Biden will run again, Harris said, "I'll be very honest: I don't think about it, nor have we talked about it."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last month that Biden's "intention" is to run for reelection in 2024 following reports from The Washington Post that Biden had privately told his staff and advisers that he planned to run again.

During The Wall Street Journal interview released on Thursday, Harris also projected strong results for Democrats in next year's midterm elections.

"I feel very strongly that our vision of the future must be one in which everyone can see themselves, where no one is left out," she said. "That's about rural America, it's about suburban, urban."

Harris did note that "There are a lot of variables that legitimately are weighing on people in our country," particularly the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "And I'll never deny anybody how they're feeling, but I know there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic, and a lot of good work that has happened that has alleviated the burdens that people carry."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


