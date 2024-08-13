WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | donald trump | polls | harry enten | swing states

CNN Analyst Enten: Don't Celebrate Harris Victory Just Yet

By    |   Tuesday, 13 August 2024 10:27 PM EDT

A CNN polling analyst is warning Democrats not to pop the champagne just yet over a Kamala Harris election victory.

Senior data reporter Harry Enten said Tuesday the vice president is leading in three key swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, but he pointed out that polls underestimated Donald Trump in those states at this juncture in 2016 and in 2020 and may be doing so again.

"I just want to take a step back and sort of point out, we've kind of been here before," Enten said.

"So Aug. 13, how far were the polls off in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin? And this is in 2016 and 2020. Trump was [under]estimated both times around and by significant margins."

Enten added, "Trump was underestimated by 9 points on average at this point in 2016. How about 2020? It wasn't a one-off, look at this. He was underestimated by 5 points on average.

"And, of course, Kamala Harris' advantage in those New York Times/Siena College polls were 4 points in each of these key battleground states, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin."

Enten was referencing a New York Times/Siena College poll that showed Harris topping Trump 50% to 46% among likely voters in each of those three states.

"I will note this, Donald Trump is more popular today than he was on Aug. 13 in either 2020 or 2016. Kamala Harris is doing better in the polls, but there's a long way to go," he said.

"The polls can shift. The almost certain to vote hasn't actually shifted, and Donald Trump is more popular than he was at either 2016 or 2020 at this point.

"Bottom line," Enten said "Donald Trump is very much in this race."

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A CNN polling analyst is warning Democrats not to pop the champagne just yet over a Kamala Harris election victory.
kamala harris, donald trump, polls, harry enten, swing states
284
2024-27-13
Tuesday, 13 August 2024 10:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved