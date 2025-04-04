Ex-VP Harris: 'I'm Not Going Anywhere' Amid Trump Rollbacks

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who is said to be mulling a gubernatorial run, denounced the rollback of policies she helped enact and urged supporters to prioritize self-care in order to fight the Trump administration's ongoing transformation of America.

"We can't go out there and do battle if we don't take care of ourselves and each other," Harris said Thursday at a national conference of Black women, according to the Los Angeles Times. "I'll see you out there. I'm not going anywhere."

Harris' audience, in her rare public appearance at an oceanfront resort in Dana Point, reportedly included business owners and politicians.

The former vice president is expected to make a decision on whether to enter the 2026 California governor's race by the end of summer. Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is term limited and ineligible to run again.

During her eight-minute remarks, Harris did not mention the gubernatorial race but did suggest that she intends to remain politically active following her loss to President Donald Trump in November's election.

Since losing the 2024 election, Harris has largely avoided political appearances and her presence at Thursday's Leading Women Defined gathering was reportedly a surprise to the approximately 100 women in attendance. The Times reported that they jumped up, cheered, and waved napkins in the air when Harris entered the room.

In her speech, Harris pointed out that she first attended a Leading Women Defined event in 2016 and noted that the country today is in a much different place than it was then.

"Our commitment to lifting each other up, lifting up our community, lifting up our country has not changed," Harris said. "Now what has changed since 2016: We are in the midst of seeing progress being rolled back. Policies that we birthed being rolled back."

Prior to becoming vice president, Harris served as the San Francisco district attorney and also as California's attorney general. She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016.

Although Harris did not mention Trump's name, it was evident she was referring to his gutting of protections the Biden administration had put in place for the LGBTQ community and other minority groups.

"There is a sense of fear that is taking hold in our country, and I understand it," Harris said. "These are the things that we are witnessing each day in these last few months in our country, and it understandably creates a great sense of fear. Because, you know, there were many things that we knew would happen, many things."

As the crowd roared, Harris flashed a broad smile and said, "I'm not here to say, 'I told you so.'"

"I swore I wasn't going to say that," she said.