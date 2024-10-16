Harris Vows Presidency Will Not Mirror Biden's

Vice President Kamala Harris tried to distance herself from her boss, President Joe Biden, on Wednesday and said if she is elected president in November, her administration will not be Biden part two.

"Let me be very clear: My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency," the Democrat presidential nominee said in an often-combative interview Wednesday night with Fox News anchor Brett Bair. "And like every new president that comes into office, I will bring my life experiences, my professional experiences, and fresh and new ideas.

"I represent a new generation of leadership. I, for example, am someone who has not spent the majority of my career in Washington, D.C. I invite ideas, whether it be from the Republicans who are supporting me who were just on stage with me minutes ago, and the business sector, and others who can contribute to the decisions that I make about, for example, my plan for increasing the supply of housing in America and bringing down the cost of housing."

A cornerstone of Harris' campaign has been about pushing a new way forward and turning the page. Bair asked Harris why she needs to turn the page if she has been in office since January 2021.

"Well, first of all, turning the page from the last decade, in which we have been burdened with the kind of rhetoric coming from Donald Trump that has been designed and implemented to divide our country and have Americans literally point fingers at each other, rhetoric and an approach to leadership that suggests that the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down instead of what we all know: The strength of leadership is based on who you lift up," she said.

"The strength of an American vice president, which is one who understands that the vast majority of us have more in common than what separates us."

Baier then pointed to polls showing the vast majority of voters believe the country is on the wrong track and asked her why they are saying that if she has been in office for the past three-plus years.

"And Donald Trump has been running for office since," Harris said.

"You have been the person holding office, Madam Vice President," Baier said.

"Come on, you and I both know what I'm talking about," Harris said.

"I actually don't," Baier said. "What are you talking about?"

"Listen, over the last decade, it is clear to me and certainly the Republicans who are on stage with me — former chief of staff to the president, Donald Trump; former defense secretary, national security adviser, and his vice president — one, that he is unfit to serve, that he is unstable, that he is dangerous, and that people are exhausted with someone who professes to be a leader who spends full time demeaning and engaging in personal grievances and it being about him instead of the American people," she said. "People are tired of that."