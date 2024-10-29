Harris in Ellipse Speech Warns of 2nd Trump Presidency

Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris warned tens of thousands of people in Washington, D.C., gathered at the largest rally of her presidential campaign that her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, was seeking unchecked power as their race for the White House entered its final week.

Harris spoke Tuesday night to an outdoor rally in front of a crowd estimated by her campaign at more than 75,000 at the spot near the White House where on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump addressed his supporters before a riot ensured at the U.S. Capitol.

"We know who Donald Trump is," Harris said, adding the former president "sent an armed mob" to the U.S. Capitol to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

"This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power," Harris said during her campaign's closing argument before a tightly contested election.

Harris was flanked by American flags on stage and surrounded by blue-and-white banners that read "FREEDOM" with the lit-up White House in the background.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll Tuesday showed Harris' lead eroded to just 44%-43% among registered voters.

Harris has led Trump in every Reuters/Ipsos poll since she became the Democrat nominee in July after President Joe Biden stepped down, but her advantage has steadily shrunk since late September.