Kamala Harris Declines to Name Dem Party Leader

Former Vice President Kamala Harris declined to identify the leader of the Democratic Party during an interview with "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert.

Harris appeared on Colbert's show Thursday night to discuss her forthcoming book "107 Days," which talks about her short-lived, unsuccessful 2024 presidential campaign.

Towards the end of the interview, Colbert asked Harris who is currently leading the Democratic Party.

The former vice president replied that "there are lots of leaders."

"There's generally a leader of the Democratic Party," Colbert pressed. "Who comes to mind?"

Harris said that she's not "going to go through names" because she would risk leaving somebody out and then "hear about it."

"But let me say this: I think it is a mistake for us who want to figure out how to get out and through this and get out of it to put it on the shoulders of any one person," she said. "It's really on all of our shoulders. It really is."

The day before her appearance with Colbert, Harris announced that she will not run for California governor next year, extending the speculation about her political future.

"For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office," Harris said in a statement on Wednesday. "I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans."

The interview also followed the announcement that Colbert's show will end in May 2026 after the upcoming broadcast season.

"This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," CBS executives said in a statement. "It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

The cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" also comes as the merger between CBS News parent company Paramount and Skydance was greenlit by Trump administration regulators after Paramount settled a lawsuit with President Donald Trump for $16 million.