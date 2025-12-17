Kamala Harris: Dems 'Very Much Stuck in the Past'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said in a recent interview that the Democratic Party is "stuck in the past," arguing that while Democrats often say they are listening to people, they rarely do so.

Speaking with former Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison on his podcast, "At Our Table With Jaime Harrison," which was released Wednesday, Harris said, "In some ways, we are very much stuck in the past, and so, we're not speaking in a way that sounds authentic or relatable or just relevant."

"We've got to speak to this moment," she added.

The former California senator urged the party to consider input from emerging members, noting that their communication methods may differ from those traditionally used by senior Democrats.

"I think that there is a lot that we need to do. That is about recognizing we give a lot of lip service to listening to the people, but are we really listening?" she said.

Harris, who is considered a strong contender for the 2028 presidential race, has recently returned to the public spotlight, making media appearances to promote her memoir, "107 Days," which focuses primarily on her failed 2024 presidential run.

In the book, she recounts her brief campaign and shares candid perspectives on several Democrats she considered as possible running mates, including why she chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over other candidates.

Asked by Harrison whether she plans to run again in 2028, Harris replied, "I have not made any decisions about that."