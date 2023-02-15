Republicans Roast Harris Over Comments On US-China Relations

Republicans are accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of not taking the Chinese spy balloon incident seriously enough as tensions between Washington and Beijing build up.

The Chinese balloon traveled across the U.S., eventually being shot down by fighter jets on Feb. 4.

When asked if the incident harms relations between the U.S. and China, Harris told Politico, "I don't think so, no. Everything that has happened in the last week and a half is, we believe very consistent with our stated approach."

Harris said the administration's approach was for "competition, but not conflict or confrontation."

The Daily Mail reported that Republicans jumped on the vice president's response, with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., tweeting it was an "incredibly incompetent thing to say. The CCP spies on Americans without fear of the repercussions, & [Harris] is acting like it's no big deal!?"

Scott said the Biden administration's policy is one of "appeasement" with China.

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw, R, said, "This administration has no desire or strategy to deal with China. It's appalling," according to the Daily Mail.

According to Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., "Kamala Harris said the Chinese spy balloon that flew across our country and spied on Americans doesn't impact our relations with China. It sounds like the Biden administration won't be getting tough on Communist China."

The balloon was originally detected on Jan. 28 as it entered Canadian airspace, then it came back over the U.S.

Republicans claim the White House was too lax in their response and should have acted quicker, but Pentagon officials said they now have valuable intelligence about China's surveillance efforts, reported the Daily Mail.

On Tuesday, legislators were briefed on the four craft found flying over the U.S. within the past two weeks.

The first object was confirmed to be from Beijing, while the origin of the other three remains unknown.

On Friday, the White House announced that the military shot down an object over Alaska and then another object over Yukon. The fourth was taken down over Lake Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, reported the Daily Mail.