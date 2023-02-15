×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | chinese balloon | national security | shoot-downs | joe biden

Republicans Roast Harris Over Comments On US-China Relations

Republicans Roast Harris Over Comments On US-China Relations
Vice President Kamala Harris. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 February 2023 06:35 PM EST

Republicans are accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of not taking the Chinese spy balloon incident seriously enough as tensions between Washington and Beijing build up.

The Chinese balloon traveled across the U.S., eventually being shot down by fighter jets on Feb. 4.

When asked if the incident harms relations between the U.S. and China, Harris told Politico, "I don't think so, no. Everything that has happened in the last week and a half is, we believe very consistent with our stated approach."

Harris said the administration's approach was for "competition, but not conflict or confrontation."

The Daily Mail reported that Republicans jumped on the vice president's response, with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., tweeting it was an "incredibly incompetent thing to say. The CCP spies on Americans without fear of the repercussions, & [Harris] is acting like it's no big deal!?"

Scott said the Biden administration's policy is one of "appeasement" with China.

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw, R, said, "This administration has no desire or strategy to deal with China. It's appalling," according to the Daily Mail.

According to Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., "Kamala Harris said the Chinese spy balloon that flew across our country and spied on Americans doesn't impact our relations with China. It sounds like the Biden administration won't be getting tough on Communist China."

The balloon was originally detected on Jan. 28 as it entered Canadian airspace, then it came back over the U.S.

Republicans claim the White House was too lax in their response and should have acted quicker, but Pentagon officials said they now have valuable intelligence about China's surveillance efforts, reported the Daily Mail.

On Tuesday, legislators were briefed on the four craft found flying over the U.S. within the past two weeks.

The first object was confirmed to be from Beijing, while the origin of the other three remains unknown.

On Friday, the White House announced that the military shot down an object over Alaska and then another object over Yukon. The fourth was taken down over Lake Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, reported the Daily Mail.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republicans are accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of not taking the Chinese spy balloon incident seriously enough as tensions between Washington and Beijing build up.
kamala harris, chinese balloon, national security, shoot-downs, joe biden
344
2023-35-15
Wednesday, 15 February 2023 06:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved