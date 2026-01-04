Kamala Harris Blasts Trump's 'Unlawful' Move to Grab Maduro

Former Vice President Kamala Harris blasted President Donald Trump for ordering the apprehension of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, calling the move "both unlawful and unwise."

In a sharp Saturday night post on X, Harris argued that Trump's Venezuela operation "does not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable,"even while acknowledging Maduro is a "brutal, illegitimate dictator."

She warned Americans have "seen this movie before," claiming past interventions sold as strength "turn into chaos, and American families pay the price."

Harris, rumored as a potential Democrat contender in the 2028 presidential race, also insisted the mission was "not about drugs or democracy," but instead about "oil and Donald Trump's desire to play the regional strongman."

"The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilizing a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home," she said.

"America needs leadership whose priorities are lowering costs for working families, enforcing the rule of law, strengthening alliances, and — most importantly — putting the American people first."

Harris' statement immediately aligned her with congressional Democrats who say the Trump administration misled lawmakers about plans for Venezuela.

In a statement released Saturday, New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said senior officials repeatedly denied any intention to pursue regime change during briefings, leaving lawmakers with "no understanding" of how the administration would mitigate risks or manage the aftermath.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., went further, accusing the administration of launching an "illegal war for regime change and oil."

Trump, however, defended the secrecy, saying Congress was not fully informed because "Congress does have a tendency to leak."

Many Republicans praised the move as decisive law enforcement action.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., called it "an important first step to bring [Maduro] to justice" and cited an existing Department of Justice warrant tied to drug-related charges.

Maduro was flown to the United States and is now being held in a New York detention center awaiting a court appearance on federal drug charges.

Photos of the 63-year-old leader blindfolded and handcuffed stunned Venezuelans and ignited fierce international criticism, with world leaders and the United Nations warning the raid could set a "dangerous precedent."

Russia and China condemned the operation as a violation of sovereignty.

Trump said the U.S. would temporarily manage Venezuela and its oil assets "until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition," but offered few details on an exit strategy.

Maduro's allies still hold power in Caracas, while uncertainty hangs over who would lead the country next — with Trump reportedly giving little support to opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

Harris attacked Trump for "putting troops at risk" and "spending billions," but critics note Democrats spent years downplaying border chaos fueled in part by Venezuelan instability, while also resisting tougher measures against hostile regimes.

Reuters contributed to this report.