Rasmussen Poll: VP Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Remains Low

More than half of voters have a negative opinion of Vice President Kamala Harris and don’t think she’s ready to take over if President Joe Biden leaves office, a Rasmussen Reports poll found.

In survey results released by the pollster Tuesday, 57% of likely voters view the vice president unfavorably, including 50% who have a very unfavorable impression, while 39% have a favorable impression of Harris, including 19% who have a very favorable view of her.

The results are down slightly from August, when 41% had a favorable impression of Harris, the conservative pollster reported.

In other findings, the poll showed that among likely voters:

40% think Harris is qualified to assume the duties of the presidency; 55% disagree.

49% believe it’s somewhat likely Biden will leave office and be replaced by Harris before the 2024 election; 36% don’t think it’s likely.

41% of Democrats think it’s somewhat likely Biden will leave office and be replaced by Harris before the 2024 election, an opinion shared by 60% of Republicans and 45% of unaffiliated voters.

75% of Democrats have a favorable impression of Harris, as do 14% of Republicans and 25% of independent voters.

79% of Republicans and 57% of independents have a very unfavorable impression of Harris, as do 17% of Democrats.

58% of Black voters have a favorable impression or her, as do 36% of whites and 37% of other minorities.

74% of Democrats believe Harris is qualified to assume the duties of the presidency, 76% of Republicans and 49% of independents think she is not at all qualified for the job.

The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.