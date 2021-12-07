×
Rasmussen Poll: VP Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Remains Low

kamala speaks at event
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on maternal health during the White House Maternal Health Day of Action in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 7, 2021. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 12:52 PM

More than half of voters have a negative opinion of Vice President Kamala Harris and don’t think she’s ready to take over if President Joe Biden leaves office, a Rasmussen Reports poll found.

In survey results released by the pollster Tuesday, 57% of likely voters view the vice president unfavorably, including 50% who have a very unfavorable impression, while 39% have a favorable impression of Harris, including 19% who have a very favorable view of her.

The results are down slightly from August, when 41% had a favorable impression of Harris, the conservative pollster reported.

In other findings, the poll showed that among likely voters:

  • 40% think Harris is qualified to assume the duties of the presidency; 55% disagree.
  • 49% believe it’s somewhat likely Biden will leave office and be replaced by Harris before the 2024 election; 36% don’t think it’s likely.
  • 41% of Democrats think it’s somewhat likely Biden will leave office and be replaced by Harris before the 2024 election, an opinion shared by 60% of Republicans and 45% of unaffiliated voters.
  • 75% of Democrats have a favorable impression of Harris, as do 14% of Republicans and 25% of independent voters.
  • 79% of Republicans and 57% of independents have a very unfavorable impression of Harris, as do 17% of Democrats.
  • 58% of Black voters have a favorable impression or her, as do 36% of whites and 37% of other minorities.
  • 74% of Democrats believe Harris is qualified to assume the duties of the presidency, 76% of Republicans and 49% of independents think she is not at all qualified for the job.

The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


