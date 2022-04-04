Rasmussen Reports: Voters Believe VP Harris Unqualified

More than half of likely U.S. voters don’t believe Vice President Kamala Harris is qualified to be president, the latest Rasmussen Reports survey found.

A total of 54% of voters don’t believe Harris is qualified for the top job, Rasmussen Reports said Monday. That group included 45% who said she was not at all qualified.

The Rasmussen survey also found that 57% of voters now view Harris unfavorably, including 47% who have a very unfavorable impression of her.

Only 42% said they believed Harris was qualified to be president — 24% saying she was very qualified — and 40% said had a favorable impression of the vice president.

Results of the latest Rasmussen survey were released on the same day it was reported that Harris' deputy chief of staff, Michael Fuchs, was leaving the administration. Fuchs' announcement follows a series of exits from Harris' team.

The poll results are given more meaning since 43% say they believe it is at least somewhat likely Biden will leave office and be replaced by Harris before the 2024 election. A total of 20% said it was very likely.

When it comes to having a favorable impression of Harris, only 17% of Republicans and 31% of voters not affiliated with either major party fell into that category.

A total of 76% of Republicans, 49% of unaffiliated voters, and 17% of Democrats had a not-at-all favorable impression of Harris.

Black voters (57%) more than whites (37%) or other minorities (41%) had a favorable impression of Harris.

In terms of not having a favorable impression at all of Harris, 53%, 28% of Blacks and 41% of other minorities answered that way.

Other takeaways from the Rasmussen survey:

43% of women, and 39% of men viewed the vice president favorably.

31% of voters aged 65 and older believe Harris is at least somewhat qualified to be president, while 57% consider her not at all qualified.

51% of voters under 40 thought Harris was at least somewhat qualified to assume presidential responsibilities, and only 30% view her as not at all qualified.

Voters with annual incomes of $100,000 or more are most likely to view Harris as qualified to assume the responsibilities of the presidency.

More government employees (49%) than private sector workers (44%) had a favorable impression of Harris.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted March 27-28 among 1,000 likely voters. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.