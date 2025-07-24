Kaiser to 'Pause' Surgeries for Trans Youth

California-based healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente is preparing to "pause" gender-transitioning surgeries for patients under the age of 19.

"As the legal and regulatory environment for gender-affirming care continues to evolve, we must carefully consider the significant risks being created for health systems, clinicians, and patients under the age of 19 seeking this care," the hospital network said in a statement, The Washington Times reported.

"After significant deliberation and consultation with internal and external experts including our physicians, we've made the difficult decision to pause surgical treatment for patients under the age of 19 in our hospitals and surgical centers."

The pause in surgeries is set to take effect on Aug. 29. All other gender-transitioning treatments will remain available.

The Times reported those treatments could include drugs and surgeries for patients 19 and older, along with puberty blockers and hormones for minors.

Pressure from the Trump administration on healthcare providers on the related issues includes orders from President Donald Trump along with regulatory changes and, in some cases, investigations.

Within hours of being sworn in to his second term in the White House in January, Trump issued an executive order titled "Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government."

The order states, "It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

National Nurses United, the nation's largest registered nurse's union, took Kaiser Permanente to task for its decision. The union posted a statement that included the comment, "When corporations pre-emptively comply with these restrictions, they enable and empower political attacks on health care for vulnerable populations."