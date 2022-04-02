×
Tags: justin trudeau | canada | usmca | donald trump | trade deal | trucker protest

Trump Catcalled to 'Get Rid of Trudeau': 'No,' He Agreed on the USMCA

(Newsmax/YouTube)

By    |   Saturday, 02 April 2022 09:08 PM

Despite past rebukes of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's squelching the trucker's protest in Ottawa by force of police, former President Donald Trump stopped short of suggesting new leadership in Canada.

"Get rid of Trudeau," a supporter shouted at Trump during his Save America rally Saturday night in Washington Township, Michigan, which aired live on Newsmax.

Trump laughed in response.

"He said get rid of Trudeau: No, he treated us very nicely because he signed the deal," Trump said of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal. "I didn't think that I'd get them to sign it.

"But [the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has] gone from the worst deal made to the best deal made, and everyone said that couldn't be done."

