Trump Trolls DC Rally Response While Chaos Reigns at Border

The Capitol Police response, requesting National Guard backup, to watch over the nondescript and peaceful "Justice for J6" rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday was trolled as overzealous and misappropriated by former President Donald Trump.

Trump wrote in a Sunday statement from his Save America PAC:

"It is incredible that our National Guard is standing at the empty Capitol, not at our southern border, where the number of illegals coming into our country is at a level that has never been seen before!"

That rebuke preceded a more comprehensive one Sunday by the former president, who said the country is spiraling into a "cesspool of humanity."

"The largest number of illegal aliens in the history of our country are pouring in by the millions," Trump wrote in another Save America PAC statement. "They are totally unchecked and unvetted, can do whatever they want, and go wherever they want. Our country is rapidly becoming a cesspool of humanity.

"Murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes and sizes are a big part of this massive migration. Tens of thousands of people are coming from Haiti, and many now from countries in Africa, even more so now than South America."

Trump added the media is quietly covering for President Joe Biden's gaffes as the "border crisis" is becoming what he called a "crisis crisis."

"Nothing is done and the corrupt mainstream media is giving almost no attention to what will be perhaps the greatest crisis in the history of our country," Trump's statement concluded. "This is not just a border crisis, this is a crisis crisis. God Bless America!"