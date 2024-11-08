WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: julia brownley | california | house | district | reelected | michael koslow

Calif. Dem Rep. Brownley Wins Releection

julia brownley speaking at a hearing
Subcommittee ranking member Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Health hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C, on Feb. 15. (Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

Friday, 08 November 2024 10:34 AM EST

Democrat Rep. Julia Brownley won reelection Tuesday by defeating Republican Michael Koslow in California's 26th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race for Brownley shortly after 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

With 69% of the vote counted, Decision Desk HQ showed Brownley with 54.5% and Koslow with 45.5%.

Overall, Republicans led 216-204, just two seats shy of securing a majority in the new Congress with 15 seats still to be decided.

Brownley, who previously served in the state Assembly for six years, was first elected to the House in 2012.

Brownley's district comprises a small part of Los Angeles County and most of Ventura County, including the cities of Oxnard, Santa Paula, Thousand Oaks, and Moorpark.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Democrat Rep. Julia Brownley won reelection Tuesday by defeating Republican Michael Koslow in California's 26th Congressional District.
julia brownley, california, house, district, reelected, michael koslow
117
2024-34-08
Friday, 08 November 2024 10:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved