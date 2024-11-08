Calif. Dem Rep. Brownley Wins Releection

Democrat Rep. Julia Brownley won reelection Tuesday by defeating Republican Michael Koslow in California's 26th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race for Brownley shortly after 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

With 69% of the vote counted, Decision Desk HQ showed Brownley with 54.5% and Koslow with 45.5%.

Overall, Republicans led 216-204, just two seats shy of securing a majority in the new Congress with 15 seats still to be decided.

Brownley, who previously served in the state Assembly for six years, was first elected to the House in 2012.

Brownley's district comprises a small part of Los Angeles County and most of Ventura County, including the cities of Oxnard, Santa Paula, Thousand Oaks, and Moorpark.