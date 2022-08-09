Watchdog Groups Look for Answers on Trump Raid

In the wake of the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's estate of Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Monday, Judicial Watch announced a motion to unseal the search warrant used by the FBI.

In its motion, the group wrote that ''the public has an urgent and substantial interest in understanding the predicate for the execution of the unprecedented search warrant of the private residence of a former president and likely future political opponent.

''[N]o official explanation or information has been released about the search," it continued. "As of the filing of this motion, the public record consists solely of speculation and inuendo [sic]. In short, the historical presumption of access to warrant materials vastly outweighs any interest the government may have in keeping the materials under seal.''

In a press release announcing the motion, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said that ''the Biden administration's raid on President Trump's home is an outrageous, reckless and unprecedented abuse of power. And the American people have an urgent right to know how it happened and who is responsible.''

In addition, the America First Policy Institute submitted over 20 Freedom of Information Act requests to the Department of Justice and the FBI regarding the raid. According to its press release, AFPI is ''requesting all emails between the FBI and relevant DOJ components, and between members of the January 6th committee and their senior staff. It is also requesting all emails from reporters for the Washington Post, New York Times, and ABC News who appear to have received leaked information from the FBI about this raid, attorney Mark Elias, and the law firm of Perkins Coie.''

In a statement, AFPI President and CEO Brooke Rollins said that ''Monday night, I joined millions of Americans in shock and outrage when the news broke that the FBI raided former President Trump's personal home at Mar-a-Lago.

''Unfortunately, Americans have reason to be worried because this raid is part of a larger pattern: the Obama Administration spied on then-candidate Donald J. Trump using fraudulent warrants when he was a candidate in 2016; the FBI hamstrung the first three years of the Trump Administration with intrusive investigations based on the thoroughly debunked Russian collusion hoax; and now, the Biden Administration has weaponized federal law enforcement agencies against a former U.S. President.

''This is not how politics in a constitutional republic is supposed to work.

''For these reasons, the America First Policy Institute is acting immediately to file FOIA requests with the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to demand they provide their emails with Congress, external attorneys, and the dishonest corporate media.

''It is clear to everyone now that our intelligence agencies and federal law enforcement have strayed from their intended purpose. Transparency in finding out who authorized what, and for what reasons, is the first step in restoring trust and a representative government that puts the American people first.''