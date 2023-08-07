×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: judge | donald trump | classified | documents

Docs Case Judge Denies DOJ Sealing Motions

By    |   Monday, 07 August 2023 12:54 PM EDT

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, overseeing the trial involving former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents, struck down two of the Justice Department filings, including a request to leave filings under seal, according to a ruling delivered Monday morning.

"The special counsel states in conclusory terms that the supplement should be sealed from public view 'to comport with grand jury secrecy,' but the motion for leave and the supplement plainly fail to satisfy the burden of establishing a sufficient legal or factual basis to warrant sealing the motion and supplement," Cannon's ruling read.

It also seeks prosecution explanation for why a Washington, D.C., grand jury was used in the Florida documents case.

"Among other topics as raised in the motion, the response shall address the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate and/or to seek post-indictment hearings on matters pertinent to the instant indicted matter in this district," Cannon said.

At the heart of Monday's ruling is a prosecution allegation of Walt Nauta's lawyer, Stanley Woodward, having a conflict of interest and requesting a hearing on the issue.

The DOJ fears Woodward might be cross-examining a past or former client in a potential Nauta trial.

Nauta's defense lawyers have Aug. 17 deadline to address the prosecution's motion, while the prosecution is order to respond by Aug. 22.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, overseeing the trial involving former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents, struck down two of the Justice Department filings, including a request to leave filings under seal, according to a ruling delivered Monday morning.
judge, donald trump, classified, documents
225
2023-54-07
Monday, 07 August 2023 12:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved