GOP Trolls Dem Losses: Voters 'Don't Want What Dems Are Selling'

Republican senators and conservative pundits are trolling Democrats' failed legislative and campaign strategies. This, after Dems' election night losses in Virginia and other once reliably blue areas, as well as a potential loss of the governorship in a tight race in New Jersey.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., tweeted:

"The message from last night's GOP sweep in VA and the shocker of a race NJ is crystal clear: voters don't want what the Democrats are selling. They don't want parents persecuted, they don't want critical race theory, they don't want woke liberalism."

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., tweeted:

".@ABC: 'This is a sonic boom for the Democrats.' Hey, @DNC, the American people don't like what you're selling: CRT/Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Defunding the Police

InFAKEstructure/Build Back Bankrupt

Border Crisis

Higher Taxes

COVID mandates"

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted:

"Democrats can't take a hint. They've insisted on adding more policies to their wasteful spending bill that would make it even worse for Americans. Let us count the ways."

Black conservative activist Candace Owens trolled Democrats' losing campaign strategies, tweeting:

"I'm very surprised to learn that classifying parents as domestic terrorists for not wanting their children to learn racist and pornographic material in school is not a winning election strategy. Who knew."

Owens added an echo to former President Donald Trump's famous line, "everything woke turns to sh**," which he dropped at a summer Save America rally mocking the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's embarrassing loss in the Tokyo Olympics.

Owens tweeted, pointing to another woke liberal crusade against Atlanta hosting the All-Star Game because Republicans in Georgia passed election integrity laws:

"Democrats went woke against parents in Virginia — parents won. MLB went woke against Atlanta — Atlanta won. Democrats went woke against the taxpayers in New Jersey — and it isn't looking good. America is tired of woke."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, tweeted:

"Parents: 1

Government: 0"

Jordan is ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, which saw the GOP faction tweeting a reference to the Justice Department's mobilizing the FBI and U.S. attorneys to investigate and prosecute local school board protests, a hot-button topic in Loudoun and Fairfax County in northeastern Virginia:

"Turns out parents don't like being spied on at school board meetings."

Newsmax host Steve Cortes of "Cortes & Pellegrino" tweeted:

"The America First movement reshapes the GOP into a party of parents and workers. The Dems are the party of globalist corporations and the credentialed ruling class."

The most resounding Dem loss came in the race for the governorship in Virginia, a state Joe Biden won by double digits for his party in 2020. The GOP's Glenn Youngkin, buoyed by the support of former President Donald Trump and capitalizing on public dissatisfaction with the Biden administration, defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

