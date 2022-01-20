Hawley Blasts DHS for 'Woke Climate Programs' Amid 'Worst Border Crisis'

Immigration was not an issue presented to President Joe Biden at Wednesday's news conference marking the end of his first year in office, but Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., sought to make it one Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security announced a new Climate Change Professionals Program last week, and Hawley rebuked the department for ''prioritizing the creation of woke partisan government programs'' as illegal immigration numbers had surpassed records.

''This is the worst border crisis in American history, yet it seems that the message is not making it through,'' Hawley wrote in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that was published by The Washington Free Beacon.

''It is well past time to start prioritizing the border crisis,'' his letter continued. The American people are relying on you to do so. Prioritize the border, stop creating woke climate programs, and enforce the law.''

Hawley is requesting documentation from DHS on the climate change program in order for Congress to weigh ''remedial legislation'' to stop it.

Hawley asked Mayorkas these questions in the letter:

What is DHS's statutory authority for the program?

How does it advance the DHS mission and priorities?

Does this program help address the souther border crisis?

Does it stop the flow of fentanyl across the border?

How much will the climate program cost?

How much is DHS already spending to address climate change?

''The Climate Change Professionals Program will be instrumental in helping the Department adapt to our changing climate by providing hands-on experience and guidance to young professionals interested in climate adaptation and resilience,'' Mayorkas wrote in a statement Jan. 12.

''This program will develop the next generation of climate experts, improve climate literacy throughout the Department, and help us execute our Climate Action Plan to remain mission-resilient while reducing our own impacts on the environment.''