Trump Immigration Director: US 'More Secure in Elections'

The U.S. is "more secure in elections," according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow, who told the Daily Caller in an interview released on Tuesday that the agency has dramatically ramped up efforts to identify noncitizen voters.

Edlow, whose agency employs more than 20,000 people, said state officials so far have identified as many as 33 potential instances of noncitizens casting votes in the 2024 presidential election in Texas.

"We're already more secure in elections than we were six months ago," Edlow said. "My goal is have our next election, the midterms, be one of the most secure elections in American history."

He went on to praise the recent changes to the agency's Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE, database that helps government departments track people's immigration and naturalization status, saying that "we've modernized it to allow secretaries of state and other election officials to batch audit … a large group of records to determine whether someone is eligible to register to vote."

Edlow said, "We have now an agreement with the Social Security Administration whereby you can use a nine-digit Social Security number, and we can return hits for you to determine whether someone is a citizen or not for voter verification purposes."

"And we're continuing to improve it, we're constantly testing it," he continued. "We're looking to go down from the full nine to the last four of the Social … we're going to get there soon."