Rep. Jordan: Investigation Warranted Into China, Fauci Role in Lab Funding

Questions are still swirling about the role of the Chinese Communist Party and the Wuhan Institute of Virology and their connections to the COVID-19 pandemic, including why United States tax dollars were going to the Wuhan laboratory, and further investigation is warranted, Rep. Jim Jordan said Thursday.

"Remember, Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and his organization approved $3 million to EcoHealth; Ecohealth gave $700,000 to this lab," the Ohio Republican told Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings With Maria."

He added that "all evidence" points to the Chinese lab when it comes to the beginnings of the virus that has killed 587,875 people in the United States over the past year, but the World Health Organization has "tried to downplay any idea" the disease came from there.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken "doesn't believe the World Health Organization report," nor do others, added Jordan, but still "everyone wants to look into this except Democrats in the U.S. Congress."

Meanwhile, the treatment Blinken got when meeting in Alaska with his Chinese counterpart and other key players shows the "attitude and actions coming out of the Communist Chinese Party," said Jordan.

"We don't want to figure out how this happened so we can make sure it doesn't happen again?" he added. "We don't want to ask tough questions, particularly of Dr. Fauci, like did you know when you approved $3 million, that (money) was going to this lab? What was going on in this lab?"

Jordan also discussed the ongoing situation at the nation's border, noting that the amounts of drugs that have come across the border have grown along with the skyrocketing number of migrants entering the United States illegally.

"It is not just that they confiscated more drugs than in the last three years, but they've had more apprehension this year than all of last year combined," said Jordan. "This is a chaotic acquisition, a crisis on the border. The president won't go down there; the vice president won't go down. When Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas went they wouldn't let the press in the facility to see how chaotic the situation is. "

The crisis, he added, was all caused by the policies President Joe Biden put in place," said Jordan. "He announced to the world there ould be no more deportations, announced to the world he was going to stop building the wall. He stopped the remain in Mexico policy President (Donald) Trump negotiated had in place. If it was kept that there this would not be a situation."

And as a result, "you almost have to reach the conclusion they intentionally wanted this mess. That's exactly what we got, a terrible situation for everyone involved."

Meanwhile, House lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol, and Jordan said he hopes the measure goes nowhere.

"This is just impeachment, you know, 3.0, one more chance for them to go after President Trump because Democrats don't want him to run in 2024," said Jordan. "Look, let's question why didn't the speaker of the House have adequate security protection in place. Why wasn't the National Guard here? These kinds of questions need to be asked. You don't need a commission that is focused on going after President Trump to get answers to those key questions."