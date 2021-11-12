Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Voters' 'Courage Is Contagious'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax Friday that voters going to the polls last week showed that "courage is contagious" in standing up to the Democrats' agenda.

"Moms and dads stepping up (to vote against the Democrats' agenda), and the other thing we need to remember, courage is contagious," Jordan said during "Greg Kelly Reports" Friday. "Then it's the Chicago police union. Then it's professional athletes stepping up and defending the First Amendment, defending free speech, defending liberty. So, I'm encouraged."

Despite the challenges the nation is facing since President Joe Biden took office in January, Jordan said he is "optimistic" about the future and the upcoming midterm elections.

"What the left is doing is frightening," he said. "And it's not just all the bad policy, and it's not just the border. It's not just the inflation. It's not just that crime is up in every major urban area because they're defunding the police.

"It's not just all that's bad enough, and we need to stop that, but what they're doing to the First Amendment is crazy, the craziest and scariest thing of all, but I'm encouraged."

Jordan pointed to the recent memo by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to local and state law enforcement agencies that the Department of Justice would work with them to investigate "harassment and threats" against school board members by parents upset with the choices being made about what should be taught in public schools.

"These are moms and dads going to school board meetings, saying we don't want this racist 'hate America' curriculum taught to our children," he said. "The American people, I think, see it for what it is. That's why we have the results we did in Virginia a week ago. This idea that Democrats are going to campaign on government (being) smarter than parents is probably not a good idea, and I think they found out in a real clear way. "

Jordan, authored of the new book, "Do What You Said You Would Do," said that former President Donald Trump lived up to the title by doing the things he told voters he would.

"When you think about the title of the book, no one did more of what he said he would do than President Trump. He accomplished so many things; more than any president, certainly in my lifetime, with everyone against him, with the Democrats, the mainstream press, all the bureaucracy, half the Republicans seemed to be sometimes, and yet did amazing things."

As far as 2022 and 2024 go, Jordan said he thinks he knows what will happen.

"I think we're going to take back the House," he said. "I think President Trump's going to run again, and I think he's going to win."

