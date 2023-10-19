Reports: Jim Jordan Will Not Hold a Third Ballot for Speaker

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is pausing his bid for speaker of the House of Representatives, according to multiple reports.

Ohioan Jordan will not hold a third ballot Thursday, as expected, and instead will back empowering interim speaker Patrick McHenry to serve until January, The Washington Post and Punchbowl reported Thursday.

The House has been without a leader for more than two weeks, and Jordan has twice failed to secure the 217 votes needed to claim the speaker's gavel as he has faced opposition from Democrats and more than 20 of his fellow Republicans.

Jordan remains the speaker designee and will reserve the option to hold a speaker vote at any time.

Asked what he expected as he enterer a closed-door meeting with other Republicans, Jordan said only, "I'm not gonna know until I talk to my colleagues."

McHenry, meanwhile, said said as he entered the session: "I did not ask for additional powers. My duty is to get the next speaker elected. That’s my focus."

In that meeting, Jordan said he would not seek a third vote to win the post and instead will back a plan to empower McHenry, who is acting speaker, to hold the post until January, according to Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana.

That option, which Democrats have said they might support, would allow lawmakers to get back to work.

President Joe Biden is expected to ask Congress this week to approve as much as $60 billion for Ukraine and $10 billion for Israel, and funding for U.S. government operations is also due to expire in less than a month.

Newsmax has learned that Jordan would use the interim period to shore up his support.

The prolonged leadership battle has laid bare divisions among Republicans who control the chamber by a narrow 221-212 margin. Investors say the turmoil on Capitol Hill is also contributing to market volatility.

"Right now the Republican agenda, conservative agenda, is totally derailed," said Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., a Jordan opponent.

Jordan would be the third speaker candidate who has fallen victim to Republican infighting. Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the job on Oct. 3 by a small group of Republican insurgents. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, won his party's endorsement last week but dropped out after he was unable to consolidate support.

Jordan got 200 votes in his first attempt on Tuesday and 199 votes on Wednesday. One opponent, Republican Rep. Don Bacon, predicted he would lose another 10 votes in a third attempt.