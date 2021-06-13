Rep. Jim Jordan: Immigration Crisis Driven by Biden's 'Crazy Policies'

The immigration crisis is being driven by the Biden administration's "crazy policies," but even FBI Director Christopher Wray showed he knows how serious the situation is when he referred during testimony before Congress last week to human trafficking as a modern form of slavery, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Sunday.

"This is how crazy it is and it's all driven by the crazy policies that the Biden administration put in place where they said we will not deport anyone, we will not build the wall, and we will get rid of the remain in Mexico policy, and we get this chaotic situation that we have now seen over the last several months, said the Ohio Republican on Fox News" "Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo."

The House Judiciary Committee is to have a full hearing on the border situation, including the increased amounts of drugs being brought in through criminal cartels, said Jordan. He added that he wants Health and Human Services Alejandro Mayorkas to testify because "at least he's been to the border" while President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have not.

"The cartels are in the drug-moving business and the people-moving business and they are exploiting people, as even the FBI director now understands," said Jordan.

Meanwhile, Jordan grilled Wray on the topics of the connections between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Facebook, and on continued abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act system, and said Sunday there are questions about why "credible evidence" on COVID was being censored.

"Why were we giving money to the Chinese lab in the first place?" Jordan said "Why did Dr. Fauci and others downplay the lab leak theory when all credible people were around them, e-mailing them, hey, we think the lab leak theory could, in fact, be how this thing started. Why did they redact the big portion of the e-mail between Mr. Zuckerberg and Dr. Fauci and the main question for me is why don't Democrats in the United States Congress want to investigate how this virus started?"

Meanwhile, when it comes to FISA abuse, Jordan claimed its misuse, including with the investigations into President Donald Trump after the 2016 election, are an attack on American liberties.

"That's why we tried to change the FISA law a year and a half ago and we will have to relook at that in the future," he said. "That needs to be changed. Plain and simple."

At the same time, the John Durham report has not yet been released, said Jordan, so that is another reason to call Attorney General Merrick Garland to answer questions.

"The bottom line is we in congress, we can't hold anyone accountable, we can't put anyone in jail," he said. "Only the Justice Department can do that. All we can do is ask the questions, do the investigations and get the information out there so the American people have it and can use that information when they go to the polls and decide who will represent them in the United States Congress and who would be will the president of the United States."