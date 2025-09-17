Sen. Ernst Targets 'Woke' Grants in Defense Tech Reform

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa said she is pushing to strip diversity, equity, and inclusion funding for what she calls "transgender apps" and other "woke nonsense" from a federal defense tech program, setting up a clash in Congress as the program nears its expiration date, Breitbart reported.

Ernst has introduced legislation aimed at eliminating DEI requirements in the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs, which have long been considered a lifeline for small businesses developing advanced technology for national defense.

"The SBIR-STTR programs are supposed to help develop critical technology supporting our national security, not fund woke nonsense," Ernst said in a statement.

"Funding transgender apps instead of game-changing innovation is exactly why I have said the status quo of the SBIR-STTR programs is unacceptable. My INNOVATE Act institutes long-overdue reforms by eliminating DEI, safeguarding American intellectual property from Chinese espionage, and most importantly, prioritizing our warfighters."

The programs, which provide awards and grants across federal agencies including the Department of War, were designed to spur innovation by helping small businesses bring cutting-edge technologies to the defense sector. However, during President Joe Biden's administration, 10% of the grant review process weighted applications on "promoting inclusive & equitable research."

That criterion led to several grants Ernst has criticized as wasteful.

The National Institutes of Health awarded nearly $1.4 million for a "Mobile App Promoting Sexual Health for Young Black Men who Have Sex with Men," following a prior grant of about $225,000 to the same project. Another $1.6 million funded "Trans Women Connected: a mobile app delivered sexual health promotion program," after an earlier grant of $225,000 for an HIV-prevention version of the app.

Other awards included $283,526 for research into parenting resources for LGBTQ+ families and $406,092 for group therapy initiatives addressing racial inequities in mental health on historically Black college campuses.

According to Ernst, such spending undermines the core mission of the programs, which she says should focus on bolstering national security through rural and small business innovation. Her legislation proposes ending DEI considerations and redirecting resources toward technology directly benefiting U.S. warfighters.

The Iowa Republican's push highlights a broader battle in Washington over federal spending priorities, with Ernst and other conservatives targeting what they see as wasteful, ideologically driven projects.

Democrats, meanwhile, say DEI elements in federal programs address long-standing inequities and broaden participation in taxpayer-funded research.

The SBIR and STTR programs expire on Sept. 30, requiring congressional action to renew funding. Ernst attempted to advance her legislation on the Senate floor, but Democrats blocked it in favor of a one-year extension without changes, which would preserve DEI funding criteria.