Speaker Johnson Video: Unite Behind Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is releasing a video Friday calling on Republicans to "unite behind" Donald Trump after the former president won Nevada's GOP presidential caucuses.

"It is more clear than ever before: President Biden must be defeated," Johnson told The Daily Caller in a statement. "Following victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Nevada, it is time for Republicans to unite behind President Trump so we can focus on ending the disastrous Biden presidency and growing our majority in Congress."

Trump will win most, if not all, of the state's 26 delegates. He needs to accrue 1,215 delegates to formally clinch the party's nomination and could reach that number in March.

"I am convinced he's going to be the next president of the United States, that he will get a second term, and I am very much looking forward to that happening," Johnson can be heard saying in the video.

Trump on Thursday said he had "great confidence" in Johnson after a difficult week for House Republicans.

"I do have confidence in him, yeah. I very much do. I think he's a very good man. And I have great confidence in him," Trump said during a press conference in Florida.