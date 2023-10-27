Six Running to Replace Johnson as House GOP Vice Chair

Six lawmakers are running to replace Mike Johnson, R-La., as House GOP vice chair after the House elected him as speaker Wednesday, ending a turbulent three weeks that left the rudderless chamber unable to carry out any of its basic duties, reported The Hill.

The 220 to 209 party-line vote elevated Johnson to the powerful role that has been vacant since Kevin McCarthy was ousted on Oct. 3 by a small group of his fellow Republicans.

The six Republicans vying to replace him as vice chair are: Reps. Mark Alford of Missouri, Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma, Beth Van Duyne of Texas, Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, and Brian Mast of Florida.

Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia is also considering running.

The vice chair's duties include helping with party meetings and communicating the party's message, serving on the House GOP Steering Committee — which makes committee assignments — calling meetings to order and serving as presiding officer in the absence of the chair, designing and implementing processes and strategies and managing budgets for programs.

Alford, in a letter to colleagues, said he would coordinate media training and workshops for GOP lawmakers, work toward "recalibrating and rebuilding" the conference's relationships with media outlets across the U.S., increase floor speech activity through "friendly competitions for the Conference" and guarantee "increased media promotion for all Republican Member content across all platforms."

Bice, in a memo, argued that through her marketing experience, "I know what it takes to communicate a vision."

Van Duyne, as chair, said she would "empower" GOP members with "winning messages," while Fischbach said her top priority would be to "provide a dedicated outlet for all members to chair their thoughts and opinions."

Malliotakis, in her letter to colleagues, listed six priorities, including "promoting unity and cooperation within our caucus" and ensuring "that our message is clear and resonates in every corner of the United States."

Mast, in a video, asked colleagues not to pledge support to anyone ahead of the candidate forum.

"We just spent the last 20 days fighting about how to be better, how to be a different Conference, not having backroom deals," Mast said in the video. "And to me, if I asked you to pledge your support before you hear everybody out — the good ideas, the bad ideas — that is the definition of backroom, and it's not what's best for our conference. Let's be the best that we can be."