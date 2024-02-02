×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: johnson | border | biden | crisis

Speaker Johnson Suggests Biden Isn't Allowed to Take Border Action

By    |   Friday, 02 February 2024 06:56 PM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Friday suggested that President Joe Biden isn't allowed to take action on the border crisis.

"He knows that he has the authority. We've documented it for him," Johnson said on Fox Business. "I've read to him the law myself — to the president. Read him the provisions of the law and said, 'Mr. President, please take action.' I don't think he's allowed to do it.

"I think it's staff around him and they're pushing him to hold — or to keep the border open. I'm not sure Joe Biden is actually making these decisions. I think it's staff around him, and they're pushing him to hold the — or to keep the border open," he added.

A group of 64 House Republicans on Friday in a letter to Biden wrote that his administration has "intentionally and systematically undermined" border security laws by refusing to enforce them.

"Speaker Mike Johnson wrote to you in December of 2023, urging you to take executive action to secure the Southern Border. House Republicans have passed H.R.2, legislation that would help stop the flow of illegal immigration and protect our communities," the letter, led by Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, said.

"Your actions alone created this catastrophe, and you have the power to fix it. You can choose to direct your administration to vigorously enforce the laws on the books today, thereby stemming the tide of illegal immigration and protecting our communities."

The White House in a statement earlier this week said Johnson "claimed he believes action should be taken to secure the border. Yet it is House Republicans who are saying they will block an historic bipartisan border security deal supported by President Biden that will deliver much-needed law enforcement hiring and investments in cutting-edge technology to stop fentanyl trafficking."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Friday suggested that President Joe Biden isn't allowed to take actions on the border crisis. "He knows that he has the authority. We've documented it for him," Johnson said on Fox Business. "I've read to him the law myself ...
johnson, border, biden, crisis
298
2024-56-02
Friday, 02 February 2024 06:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved