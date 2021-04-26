Kerry Denies Telling Iranian Foreign Minister About Israeli Operations in Syria

Special Climate Envoy John Kerry went on Twitter on Monday and denied telling Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif about Israeli operations in Syria while he was secretary of state under Barack Obama.

The New York Times has reported on a leaked recording it obtained detailing a three-hour conversation between Zarif and an economist named Saeed Leylaz. The recording, damning to Kerry, is said to include Zarif saying Kerry revealed detail on some 200 Israeli attacks on Iranian interests in Syria.

Kerry insisted by tweet, though, that "this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened -- either when I was Secretary of State or since.”

As reported earlier by Newsmax, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement that the recording "was by no means an interview from the beginning, nor was it supposed to be an interview. ... It was part of a routine and confidential dialogue that takes place within the administration."

In the wake of the allegations, which suggest a betrayal of Israel, a staunch U.S. ally in the turbulent Mideast, many called on Kerry to resign from his current duties.