Former NFL Player Challenges Sen. Boozman in Arkansas GOP Primary

Former NFL player Jake Bequette announced on Monday that he is challenging Sen. John Boozman in Arkansas' Republican primary, The Hill reported.

"As an Army veteran, former NFL player, and Arkansas Razorback, I have lived my life with service and conservative values at the forefront,'' Bequette said in his video announcing his candidacy. ''Now, I have a calling to do more. That is why I am running for the United States Senate.''

In his ad, Bequette also attacks Democrats, with pictures of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flashing on the screen, saying: ''What's happening in Washington these days is a disgrace. Democrats have been taken over by radical socialists, and too many Republicans just go along to get along.''

Among the issues Bequette cited as important in his video were abortion and immigration, declaring that "I'm a God-fearing Christian conservative who is 100% pro-life and pro-police, and I will never apologize for being against illegal immigration."

Bequette, who left the NFL and served in the Army in the 101st Airborne Division during the Iraq War, is the third Republican to challenge Boozman for the nomination, joining former gubernatorial candidate Jan Morgan and pastor Heath Loftis, Fox News reported.

Boozman, who has been Arkansas senator since 2011, has received the backing of former President Donald Trump and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, as well as former White House press secretary and Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders.