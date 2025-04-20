Ex-DOD Spokesman: 'Bombshell' News to Drop This Week

Former top Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot wrote in an opinion piece for Politico on Sunday that, amid a "month of total chaos" at the Department of Defense, more "bombshell stories" are "coming this week."

Ullyot, who resigned on Wednesday after being "sidelined" in March, according to the New York Post, for taking down a DOD webpage on MLB icon Jackie Robinson, wrote in Politico that the internal turmoil at the Pentagon had reached a "flashpoint," the latest of which was Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's firing of "three of his most loyal senior staffers — senior adviser Dan Caldwell, deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick and Colin Carroll, chief of staff to the deputy secretary of Defense."

The leaks allegedly included disclosures about plans for the Panama Canal, naval movements in the Red Sea, a visit from Elon Musk to the Pentagon last month, and the pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine in March.

"In the aftermath," Ullyot continued, "Defense Department officials working for Hegseth tried to smear the aides anonymously to reporters, claiming they were fired for leaking sensitive information as part of an investigation ordered earlier this month. Yet none of this is true."

Ullyot went on to add that on "Sunday night, The New York Times reported" on another story about the Signal scandal, this time referring to Hegseth sharing details about a strike on Yemen to his brother and wife Jennifer, a former Fox News producer, who is not employed at the defense agency.

"There are very likely more shoes to drop in short order," Ullyot noted, "with even bigger bombshell stories coming this week, key Pentagon reporters have been telling sources privately."

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told Newsmax regarding the Signal scandal, "No matter how many times the legacy media tries to resurrect the same non-story, they can't change the fact that no classified information was shared. Recently-fired 'leakers' are continuing to misrepresent the truth to soothe their shattered egos and undermine the President's agenda, but the administration will continue to hold them accountable."