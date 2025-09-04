Thune: No Epstein Files Vote Planned in Senate

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters Thursday that the Senate has no plans to vote on legislation directing the Justice Department to release all of its files on Jeffrey Epstein, even as a group of House lawmakers moves to force a vote on the issue.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna of California have co-sponsored legislation in the House that would compel the Justice Department to release its files on Epstein, the notorious billionaire sex offender who died in custody during the first Trump administration, within 30 days of the bill's passage.

Thune said during a press conference on Thursday that he hasn't seen any similar legislation submitted in the Senate, asking, "Has anyone even filed a piece of legislation like that? I'm sure the Democrats are interested in it."

He added, "The Justice Department is releasing a lot of that information, and I've encouraged them to be as transparent as possible."

Thune also noted, "There's a pile of records already out there on that. There are thousands of pages, I think, that have already been released."